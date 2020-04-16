Services
Rosemary Cupps


1929 - 2020
Rosemary Cupps Obituary
Rosemary Cupps

Farmington NM - Rosemary Tedford Cupps, born August 18, 1929 in Haskell County, Texas, received her angel wings on March 29, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico.

She married Ralph Cupps(deceased) in Abilene, Texas and had 4 kids, Patricia (69), David (67), Cathy (65), and Douglas (52 deceased). She had 8 grandchildren, many many great- grandchildren and 2 great great great grandchildren. Rosemary is survived also by a sister, Pansy Anderson of Dallas, Texas.

Rosemary was very active in the community with Abilene Rehab Center, ROTC and the March of Dimes Drive. She traveled extensively. Rosemary was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Graveside service was Held Monday April 6, 2020 at the Central Cemtery in Hawley TX. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
