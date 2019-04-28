|
Rowland Gregory
Abilene - Rowland Gilbert Gregory, 92 years old, went to be with our Lord on April 25, 2019. He was Minister of Music at Belmont Baptist Church after serving faithfully throughout Texas and Colorado as a minister of music, education, church administrator and pastor for 74 years. He is survived by wife Joan and son Steven and his wife Janice, his brother David and his wife Sheri, as well as other blended family members which he considered to be his own. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Mary. Memorial service will be at Belmont Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on May 1st. "His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant!'
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 28, 2019