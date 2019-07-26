|
|
Roxie Lee Phillips
Denver City - Funeral services for Roxie Lee Phillips, 92, of Denver City will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Denver City with Kyle Streun officiating. Interment will follow in the Denver City Memorial Park with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Denver City.
She passed away Tuesday, July 23rd in Denver City.
Roxie was born July 14, 1927 in Hillsboro, Texas to Samuel E. and Callie Sweeden Partee. Roxie and William Joe Phillips were married July 1, 1946 in Pioneer, Texas, he preceded her in death September 26, 2008. She was employed by Ector County School District for many years in the cafeteria before her retirement.
Roxie is survived by three sons William "Bill" Flippin and wife Paula, Donnie Phillips and wife Elaine all of Del Rio, Texas and Mark Phillips and wife Brenda of Denver City; two daughters Janice Phillips and Joyce Thompson both of Tomball, Texas; one sister Jewel Purvis of Cross Plains, Texas; along with nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friend visitation will be held Friday, July 26th from 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Denver City.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 26, 2019