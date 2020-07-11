1/1
Roxie Lynn Schussler
1944 - 2020
Roxie Lynn Schussler

Abilene - Roxie Lynn Schussler 76 of Abilene, TX, passed away July 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in North's Memorial Chapel with Janice Six officiating. Burial to follow in Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

She was born June 20, 1944 in Denton, TX to Robert Elby Slkes and Ida Mae (Hawley) Sikes.

She is survived by her mother, husband, Austin Taylor Schussler and siblings Reba Dale Roe, Julie Annette Pruett, and Robert Eugene Sikes and her daughters Sandra Noel (Oswald) Bartels and Sharon Joy Ashcroft. Together, Roxie and Austin have 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Roxie was a talented singer, award-winning seamstress, master gardener and a member of the First Central Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be made at: www.northsfuneralhome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral service
09:30 AM
North's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
