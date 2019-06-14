|
Roy Adolph Letz
Rule - Roy Adolph Letz, 88, of Rule, TX, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Haskell Memorial Hospital, Haskell, TX. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 1001 Union Ave, Rule, TX, with Rev. Scott Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at Old Glory Cemetery, Old Glory, TX under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule. A visitation is planned from 6:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home, 600 Robins Avenue, Rule, TX.
Roy was born October 1, 1930 in Old Glory, TX to Adolph and Ella (Schroeder) Letz. He attended school in Old Glory and graduated from Old Glory High School in 1947. He married the love of his life, Mary Margene Wilson, on June 29, 1952 at First Baptist Church in Rule. They lived in Rule where they raised two daughters, were surrounded with loving family and friends, and were blessed with wonderful neighbors.
Roy served in the US Army during the Korean War in 1953 and 1954 as a Sargent Artillery Division. He was a life time member of the Hermann Sons Lodge in Old Glory. He was a Mason and recently achieved his 50-year Masonic membership. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church (formerly St Paul's Lutheran Church) in Sagerton and then later in life joined the First Baptist Church in Rule with his wife and daughters.
Roy worked for Hobbs Well Service and for Westdale Well Service as the business manager most of his adult life. He worked at the Ford House in Haskell and also at Larned Sales Center where he cultivated his love of "Ford" vehicles! He and his best friend, Glen Pierce, "the boys" enjoyed working alongside Pete Kittley on Pete's farm. He was a Dallas Cowboys football fan, and an avid hunter of deer, dove, and quail. His family and friends share wonderful memories of deer hunting trips, bird fries, and lake vacations. Roy and Mary loved to ride their motorcycle and took many wonderful trips with their motorcycle buddies!
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Doris Letz Moeller; and his son-in-law, Delvin Boyd.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years; his daughter, Joni Letz Boyd of Sweetwater and daughter and son-in-law Tami Letz Baitz and Fred Baitz of Sagerton; grandson, Kacy Baitz of Waco; granddaughters, Kami Baitz Ransom and Kristin Ransom both of McKinney, and Magan Boyd of Sweetwater; great grandchildren, Grace Baitz Houle, Christopher Houle, Aidan Baitz, Graham Baitz, Chloe Boyd, Kambryn Ransom, Benjamin Baitz, Chance Cooke Jr., and Kylan Ransom; and Numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, many cousins and loving care-giver, Johnnie Franklin.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 14, 2019