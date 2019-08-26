Services
Hillcrest Church of Christ
650 E Ambler Ave
Abilene, TX 79601
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
1965 - 2019
Abilene - Roy Charles Stayton, 53, of Abilene, Texas Walked into Heaven on August 19, 2019 in Fort Worth Texas.

Roy was born November 28, 1965 in Abilene, Texas to Charles (Charlie) W. Stayton & Annie Louise (Tootsie) Harden-Stayton.

A memorial service is scheduled Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 am at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E Ambler Ave, Abilene, Texas with Pastor Tim McLaughlin officiating. A meal will follow for the family and friends that wish to attend.

Roy worked as an electrician and roofer for many years. He was a member of Open Arms Christian Church of Whitesboro, Texas. He married Pamela Burleson-Keith and had one daughter Jessica.

He is survived by his father Charlie Stayton of Abilene Texas, twin brother William (Bill) Calvin Stayton of Abilene, sister Audrey (Paulene) Stayton Paul and brother-in-law Scott of Whitesboro, Texas, daughter Jessica and son-in-law Taylor Durham and two grandsons Daxton and Wyatt of Clyde Texas, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Annie Louise (Tootsie) Harden, grandmother Meda Lou, grandfather Pop Stayton, grandfather Willie McInis, uncle James (Buddy) Harden, niece Audra Lynn Harden, and brother Mark Hayden.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 26, 2019
