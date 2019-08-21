|
Roy Chester Strahan
Abilene - Roy Chester Strahan was born in Newton County Texas on April 7, 1943 to Cornelius and Lessie Strahan. He attended the Carter G. Woodson schools in Abilene, TX. He graduated with his class in 1961. He joined the Navy and served 3 years from 1962-1965.
He met and married Barbara James in 1974. From this union, three children were born. Shaneka, Roy DuPree and ShaMaya Strahan. He worked for CG. Conn LTD General Dynamics and retired from Lockheed Martin in 1996. He was a member of Holiday Hills Baptist Church where he was an ordained Deacon. Roy passed away into eternal life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Cornelius Strahan; his mother, Lessie Strahan White; his sister, Jessie Mathews; and brothers, Hersie and Jimmy Strahan.
Left to Cherish his memories are his children, daughters, June William of Detroit Michigan, Sonja Smith, Katrina Smith, Tequia Smith, and Elaine Townsend of Abilene, Texas, ShaNeka Strahan and ShaMaya Strahan of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sons, Roy DuPree Strahan of Abilene Texas, Terry Townsend of Austin, Texas and Tinaka C Bell of Fort Worth Texas; Sisters, Mary Carolyn Strahan of Houston, Texas, Mary Elizabeth Johnson of Dallas Texas, Sally Garrett of Abilene, Texas; brother, Johnny Strahan of Abilene Texas; a special cousin, Mrs. Joyce Coleman; and an Aunt, Maddie Brooker. Roy has 38 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene,Texas. Interment will follow the service in the Texas State Cemetery at Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019