Roy L. Weaver
Arlington, TX - Roy L. Weaver, 85, passed away on February 17, 2020 in Arlington, TX. Roy was born on March 26, 1934 in Southland, TX to Adrian and Ida Weaver. He joined the United States Air Force in 1953. A veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he was wounded and awarded the Bronze Star for Valor. Roy was discharged from the USAF with full honors in 1973.
Roy married the love of his life, Dorothy Flores, in Roswell, NM in 1956, He was married to Dorothy for 63 years. Roy is survived by his wife Dorothy; His son, Mark and his wife Susan; His son, Eddie and his wife Julie; his daughter Kim Geer; his daughter Ingrid Sawyer; his twelve grandchildren; his thirteen great-grandchildren; and his sister Pamela. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Patsy.
The burial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020