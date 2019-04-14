|
Roy Lee Ringwald
Abilene, TX. - Roy Lee Ringwald, Abilene, TX. Roy Lee Ringwald was born August 13, 1936 in Manchester, Texas to Leroy and Rose Ringwald. He went to be with his Savior on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Service will be 10 AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive, with Stan Allcorn and Jeff Reid officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Roy was reared in Plainview, Texas, where he attended Plainview Schools. He enlisted in the United States Air Force June 2, 1954, serving our country faithfully for 22 years before retiring in July of 1976 as a Master Sergeant. He entered into work with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in August, 1997 after 20 years of service.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lottie Ringwald; and sisters Margaret Campbell and Mary Horn.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Barbara Ringwald; one son, Roy Ringwald and wife Ginger of Temple; one daughter; Reba Miller and husband Mike of Whitney; stepsons Sam Waller of Odessa and Rob Waller and wife Brandy of Azle; stepdaughter Mary Stacey and husband, Trevor of Quairading, Western Australia; a brother, Jerry Ringwald and wife Judy of North Richland Hills; a sister, Glenda Mull and husband William of Plainview; and brother-in-law Joe Campbell. He is also survived by grandchildren Kara Comeau and husband Brandon of Ft. Worth; Angela Ringwald of Temple; Jake Stacey of Quairading, Western Australia; Eli Waller and Jacey Waller of Azle; one great-grandchild, Rydia Comeau of Ft. Worth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Pioneer Building Fund, Boys and Girls Club or the Leukemia Foundation.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 14, 2019