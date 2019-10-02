|
|
Roy Lee Sanders
Roy Lee Sanders, 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer in his home surrounded by love.
He was born to parents Carolyne and Leroy Sanders in Abilene, Texas on February 11, 1961. He graduated from Jim Ned High School and attended McMurray College in Abilene, Texas. He worked in the hospitality industry for most of his life while the latter part was spent traveling around the United States as a courier. His life could be summed up as someone who took risks, colored outside the lines, never met a stranger, loved rescuing strays, and was the king of BS. His spontaneity will be missed by those who loved him most.
Roy Lee is survived by his wife, Julie, father, Leroy, his grown children Ryan Lee (Erica) Sanders, Rex Lee Sanders, and Paris Sanders, along with one grandson Luke Lee Sanders. His siblings mourning his loss are Nancy Ann (John) Reves, Tracy Dean (Alicia), and Otis "Buster" (Connie) Sanders. Roy Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyne.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 6th at Rolling M Ranch at 2:00 pm. Because Roy Lee was so unconventional, this celebration will be also. Food will be served and dress is casual. Please bring a humorous memory of Roy Lee to share.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 2, 2019