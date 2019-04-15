Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Newman Cemetery
Sylvester, TX
Roy Mauldin Obituary
Roy Mauldin

Abilene - Roy Walter Mauldin, 100, of Abilene passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in Big Spring, TX.

A Visitation will be held Monday, April 15 from 5 to 7 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 1:30 PM at Newman Cemetery, Sylvester, TX 79560.

Roy was born on August 30, 1918, in Rowden, TX., to the Walter Mauldin and Alma Arrant Stapp. He enlisted in the US Army and served in World War II. His tour led him to serve in the South Pacific including Okinawa and the Philippines campaign and received several commendations including a purple heart. Roy married Maxine Mitchell in May 1942; they were blessed with 61 years of marriage until passing in June 2003. He retired after a long career working for the US Postal Service. Roy married Shirley Barbara Gene Watson in 2003. He enjoyed collecting cars and his favorite were Mustangs. Roy loved to travel, especially to California where he and Maxine spent many years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and would tell war stories. Roy was a gardener and was especially fond of his peach trees. He was a Christian, minister and had a strong faith in God.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Mauldin; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; daughter-in-law, Connie Mauldin.

Roy was also preceded in death by a son, Phillip Mauldin.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 15, 2019
