Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Wayne Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Wayne Morris Obituary
Roy Wayne Morris

Abilene - Roy Wayne Morris, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a rosary service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Roy grew up in Abilene, attending Abilene schools and graduating from Abilene High School. He attended Texas Tech University where he earned his BA. Roy made his career in the electrical supply business, working at Border States Electric at the time of his death.

Roy is survived by his wife Debby; daughter, Jenny DeWitt and husband Josh; sister, Brenda Wheaton and husband Raymond; parents, Roy and Shirley Jane Morris; grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe DeWitt; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, M.D. Anderson Cancer Care or Angel Flight South Central.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -