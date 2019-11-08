|
Roy Wayne Morris
Abilene - Roy Wayne Morris, 62, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a rosary service to follow at 4:30 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Roy grew up in Abilene, attending Abilene schools and graduating from Abilene High School. He attended Texas Tech University where he earned his BA. Roy made his career in the electrical supply business, working at Border States Electric at the time of his death.
Roy is survived by his wife Debby; daughter, Jenny DeWitt and husband Josh; sister, Brenda Wheaton and husband Raymond; parents, Roy and Shirley Jane Morris; grandchildren, Zachary and Zoe DeWitt; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, M.D. Anderson Cancer Care or Angel Flight South Central.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019