|
|
R.P. Mitchell
Albany - R. P. Mitchell of Albany, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, January 25, at the First Christian Church in Albany under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will be in the family plot in the Albany cemetery, followed by lunch at the First Christian Church: all are welcome.
R. P. was born in Albany, Texas on September 23, 1923. His parents were Richard (Dick) Mitchell and Esther Hammer Mitchell. He attended schools in Albany, graduating with the class of 1940. After graduation, he attended the Southwest Aeronautical Institute in Dallas, Texas, for one year, and worked a short time for North American Aviation in Grand Prairie, Texas.
R. P. volunteered for the United States Army Air Force and served as a tail gunner on the B-17 during WWII, discharged as a corporal, and remained in the Air Force Reserves for some time. After the war he attended night classes at Ranger Junior College, graduating with a degree in business administration. He married Wilma Jo Tucker on April 12, 1947.
During his lifetime, R. P. worked for various companies associated with the oil industry. He was active in community affairs, serving at one time on the Boards for the Albany Independent School District, the Shackelford County Hospital and the Albany Chamber of Commerce. He was a Shackelford County Commissioner for ten years, and after his retirement, served as a volunteer jailer for the sheriff's department. He was a member and past deacon of the First Christian Church in Albany.
R. P. was a loyal fan of the local production, Always Patsy Cline. He served as an usher at performances in the Aztec Theater and followed the group to their out-of-town venues. He never missed a performance, until the final one in 2018.
His parents and five sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of Albany, son Marshall of Euless, Texas, niece Ann Tidmore Keefer and nephew Jack Hopkins and wife Virginia, of Albany, Texas.
Special thanks to the staff of Clyde Nursing Facility for their care and concern during R. P.'s stay, and to Kindred Hospice Care of Abilene, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the Ben Richey Boys Ranch, P. O. Box 6839, Abilene, Texas 79608, or to .
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020