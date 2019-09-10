|
Ruben Guerrero, Sr.
Abilene - Ruben Guerrero, Sr, 60, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Abilene.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept 10, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A rosary will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Rev. Monsignor Fred Nawarskas officiating. Interment will follow in the Abilene Municipal Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Ruben was born on October 25, 1958 in Abilene to the late Pasqual and Emilia (Alvarez) Guerrero and graduated from Abilene High School. He and Dana Williams were married on February 11, 1982 in Abilene. Ruben was owner/operator and also worked as a mechanic and body repairman for the family company, Guerrero Truck and Body Works. Ruben was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan; he loved watching football and working in his yard, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He loved being around his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. Ruben was a resident of Abilene all his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Pascual and Richard Guerrero.
Ruben is survived by his wife, Dana, of Abilene; one son, Ruben Guerrero, Jr. and wife Randi of Abilene; one daughter, Diana Elizondo and husband Nick of Abilene; six brothers, Raymond Guerrero and wife Ruth, Gilbert Guerrero, Benjamin Guerrero and wife Ann, Freddy Guerrero and wife Lorrie, David Guerrero and wife Sandra, all of Abilene, and Simon Guerrero of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Emily Guerrero and husband Ken Farmer, and Patricia Guerrero, both of Clyde, Texas; and nine grandchildren, Mason, Gabriel, Dominic, Ava, Emilia and Tobias Guerrero, Cianna and Xavier Munoz, and Sophia Elizondo.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 10, 2019