Ruben R. Esparza
Ruben R. Esparza

Ruben R. Esparza, 62, passed away August 15, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at New Life Church 2465 Old Anson Road with Pastor Luis Rios officiating. Burial will be at Abilene Municipal Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Mr. Esparza was born April 03, 1958, in Abilene, Texas to Frank and Romelia Esparza.

Survivors include wife, Sylvia Deleon Esparza of Abilene; son Ruben Esparza Jr. of Abilene; daughters, Romelia Esparza, Sofia Gonzales and Reta Alcorta and husband Ray all of Abilene; step-children, Noel Ramirez of Abilene, Joel Ramirez of Dallas and Noelia Ramirez of Dallas; brothers, Luis Rios of Las Vegas, NV and David Ramirez of El Paso; sister, Frances Esparza of Abilene; fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Mr. Esparza was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ricardo Rios.

The family will receive friends at a visitation Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at New Life Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
