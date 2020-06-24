Ruby Brewer
Abilene - Ruby Marian Brewer, 92, of Abilene, Texas, passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on June 16, 2020.
Ruby was born January 30, 1928, in Taylor County, and was the last of ten children of Jacob Russell Fannin and Ada Lee Fannin.
Ruby attended school at Elmdale. She went to work first at the Timex watch factory. During that time, she married Bill Brewer on March 22, 1947. She spent over 20 years at Merchant's Fast Motor Lines and retired from EZ Serve Oil Company. Ruby and Bill built homes and lived in Abilene, the Wylie community, and Tuscola.
Ruby supported Bill and their children in all their horse show, rodeo, and school athletics. She was the glue that held the family and farms together. No doubt she has gained many stars in her crown for her constant and loving care of Bill in his later years. Despite his health issues, she and Bill were fixtures at their grandchildren's football, basketball, baseball games, and livestock shows.
After Bill's death, Ruby spent her last years living with her daughter, Kelly, traveling, reconnecting with extended family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years Bill Brewer, her siblings Angelou Wallace, Vallee Zachry, Coy Fannin, J. R. Fannin, Essie Roberds, Reesie Freeman, Arthur Fannin, Shirley Reese, and Harley Fannin, and her great grandson Koda James Labay.
Ruby is survived by their children Steve Brewer and wife Barbara of Lawn, and Kelly Beard and husband Ricky of Lawn, grandchildren Jennifer Richey and husband Justin of Coleman, Luke Beard and wife Cara of Abilene, who along with their children Halle, Levi and Lucas, visited Ruby weekly, Matt Brewer and wife Morgan of Ovalo, Betsy Spraberry and husband Luke of Albany, and Erin Labay and husband Justin of Crosby, and 11 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Ruby on June 27th, at 10 a.m., at Dewey Cemetery south of Lawn, with Roy Meyers of the Lawn Church of Christ officiating.
The family wants to especially thank Dianna Aaron Beard for her loving care of Ruby, the tender care of the nurses (in particular, Dianna Fratto) of the Hospice of the Big Country, and the love and care of Ruby by the Mesa Springs staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of the Big Country. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
