Ruby Cutbirth
Clyde - Heaven became even more beautiful at 11:30pm on June 1, 2020, when Ruby Elizabeth (Ralston) Cutbirth left this earth to join a whole crowd of friends and family waiting in Heaven, but she probably ran to Jesus first! Ruby was born on February 18, 1931, in Haskell, Texas, to W.C. and Alice Ralston, the youngest of ten children. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1947. She married W.T. (Dub) Cutbirth on July 15, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dub Cutbirth, her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ruby worked for The City of Clyde for 27 years, retiring as City Secretary in 1993, and then worked part-time in the District Clerk's office in Baird. She did volunteer work most of her adult life: Meals On Wheels, American Cancer Society, Goodfellows, March of Dimes, and she rode in a bus named "Joshua " to pick up and return home little children who had no other way to come to Cherry Heights Baptist Church in Clyde. She loved her Lord and knew her Bible. She will be remembered by her warm spirit and her contagious laughter. You can rest assured there's a whole lotta laughter going on in Heaven today.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Ruby is survived by her three children, Brenda (and Bill) Bollinger, Dennis (and Sharon) Cutbirth, Gina (and Mitchell) Spivey; six grandchildren, Robbe (and Ryan) Everett, David (and Jaren) Bollinger, Courtney (and Dustin) Williams, Amanda (and Paul) Hamilton, Taylor (and Eric) Johannesen; and Kim (and Tyler) Carter; and six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Cancer Association.
