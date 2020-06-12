Ruby MorenoLaredo - Ruby Moreno, 78, joined our Lord in His heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Ruby was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to spend good quality time with her family and friends by preparing them her delicious meals and famous desserts. Ruby relished being a mom to everyone, her children can attest to the fact, that she had the "patience of a saint" and always taught her kids to put God first. She was always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was proud of them all. She attended all grandkid's athletic events, and numerous school activities. She loved cooking, baking, word search puzzles, Bunco with friends, singing in the choir, she loved to dance with her husband, taking care of her family and a good laugh over coffee with her friends. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Ruby will be remembered as a selfless wife and mother who always had a smile when times were tough. She had the perfect, comforting words to say. She had a quiet strength. Ruby never complained and always looked to God for his guidance for a better future. Ruby worked at Laredo State Center for 7 years. She also worked at UISD- Clark Elementary for 19 years. She was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. Ruby was a Faith Formation teacher assistant for over 20 years. She was part of the ACTS Core/Member, Choir Member, Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist, Weekly offertory counter, Alter Society Member, Fall Fest Member, and Eucharistic Minister for the homebound.She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesus and Adela Barrera, husband: Fernando G. Moreno, siblings: Jesus Barrera and Alicia Romero.Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tina L. Loya, Gloria M (Rene) Rodriguez, Ursula (Fernando) Villagomez and Fernando X. (Rosalinda) Moreno. Grandchildren: Tabatha and Ruby Loya; Kathryn, Christopher and Kimberly M. Rodriguez; Brandon, Johnny, Andrew, Daniel, Isabella Marie Villagomez; Alejandro Javier, Isaac and Fernando Jr. Moreno; siblings: David Barrera and Erlinda Garcia.Pallbearers will be: Rene Rodriguez, Fernando Villagomez, Alejandro Javier Moreno, Christopher Rodriguez, Brandon Villagomez, and Juan Allelo.