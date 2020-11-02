Ruby Nieto Trevino



Abilene - Ruby Nieto Trevino went home to Jesus on October 22, 2020, at age 61. Ruby was born to Ameila Nieto on February 25, 1959, in Ballinger, Texas. She attended Ballinger Public Schools.



In 1975, Ruby married Hector Manuel Trevino and they had a daughter, Isabel. In 1984, she and Mario DelaCruz had a son, David. In 1980, Ruby moved to Coleman, Texas where she raised her children and worked all her life as a home health attendant.



Ruby was a member of Hope Eternal of Abilene. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Ruby also loved to read, sew, knit, crochet and cross-stitch. She was a volunteer for HHS-Abilene Foster Grandparent Program. She had a heart for children and service work. You would always find her hands busy. As she would always say, "Idle hands are the devil's workshop!"



Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Ameila Nieto; sister, Petra Nieto; grandfather, Jinio Nieto. She is survived by her daughter, Isabel Garza and her husband, Stephen Garza of Abilene, son, David Trevino and his wife, Ashlee Trevino of Little-River Academy, 4 grandchildren, Stephen Tyler Garza of San Angelo, Nadia Garza of Abilene, Isaac Trevino and Aiden Trevino of Little-River-Academy, sister, Janie Nieto of Brownwood and brother-in-law, Ines Valles of Brownwood.



Her life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. A remembrance service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020, At Hope Eternal, 2347 N 6th in Abilene.









