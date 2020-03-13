|
|
RUFUS WILSON
ANSON - ANSON - RUFUS WILSON, 83, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born September 9, 1936 in Eastland, Rufus was a son of the late Roger and Hannis (Wheat) Wilson. He graduated from Eastland High School and Cisco Junior College. Rufus later attended Baptist seminary in Dallas. He married Lou Wilson June 21, 1956 in Mississippi. They lived in the Anson area for many years, where Rufus was a pastor for many surrounding churches.
Rufus was preceded in death by his wife (Lou Wilson), his parents (Roger and Hannis Wilson) and three brothers (Sam Wilson, Jim Wilson and Terry Wilson.
Survivors include two sons, Randy Wilson and David Wilson; two sisters, Joanne Pruitt and Gay Nell Meissner; one brother, Roger Wilson; two nephews, Austin Wilson and Clay Wilson; and a niece, Megan Wilson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020