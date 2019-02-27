Ruri Nakazawa Thompson



Abilene, TX



Ruri Nakazawa Thompson beloved wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother and friend went home with our Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. She was surrounded by her husband and their five children. Ruri was born in Hakodate, Hokkaido, Japan to Makoto and Chu Saito Nakazawa on April 17, 1926. She met the love of her life, LeRoy, at Misawa Air Force Base and they married in 1951 before moving to the states.



Ruri created a lovely home for her family and friends through decorating, cooking, gardening, sewing, and quilting. Her house was open to all, especially children who were her greatest delight.



She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Thompson and their five children; daughter Sandra Pierson, and husband Kregg; daughter, Diana Poeppelmeyer and husband Joe; son, Don Thompson, and wife Amy; daughter Patsy Boone, and husband Phil; daughter, Vicki Adams, and husband Blake. Twenty-two grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren also blessed their lives. In all, including spouses, Ruri's immediate family numbered 48. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler Avenue.



Following a brief reception graveside service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial donations be made to mission efforts of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary