Russell Davis
Abilene - On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Russell Davis, age 91, left this earthly place and was reunited with the love of his life, Yvonne.
Russell was born on January 6,1928, in Hawley, Texas to William Thomas Davis and Lena Mae (Maserang) Davis. As a young man growing up on a farm in the shinery, he learned the value of hard work and family. At age 18, Russell enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the post-World War II Landing Support Troops. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he began a career in the oilfield. Russell retired from Quail Well Service in 1992.
On June 1, 1964, he married Yvonne Tally White (at the bequest and much plotting by his 8 year-old, soon-to-be stepdaughter). They raised 1 daughter and 2 sons.
Russell enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After marrying Yvonne, he gained a passion for sports, especially Yvonne's beloved Dallas Cowboys. He loved to fish, eat good food like cookies and key lime pie, share stories with oilfield buddies over coffee, and to play with nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was most known as a man of few words and a quiet, gentle nature. However, his unexpected quick wit and mischievous nature provided lots of laughter for those around him. We will truly miss the man known as Russell, Dad, Grandad, Gran-gwun, Uncle Russell, The Muscle, Russ.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Lena Mae; 2 brothers, William Davis and James Davis; his wife, Yvonne, and his step-son, Bill White. He is survived by his sisters Nita Borders (of Macon, Georgia) and Jan Jinkins (of Snyder); step-daughter, Velma Barker and husband Richard Barker (of Abilene); son, Reid Davis and wife Patti Davis (of Abilene); grandchildren, Michael Brock and wife Rachel (of Elm Valley), Gracie Davis, Jake Davis (of Abilene); great grandchild, Ryan Brock (of Abilene); several cousins, nieces, nephews and a very spoiled granddog, Laney.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28th at Beltway Park Church Chapel, 4009 Beltway South, Abilene, Texas at 4:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to share stories, memories, and special moments spent with Russell. The family has designated Meals on Wheels Abilene (or ) for memorial contributions. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019