Services
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Beltway Park Church Chapel
4009 Beltway South
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Davis Obituary
Russell Davis

Abilene - On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Russell Davis, age 91, left this earthly place and was reunited with the love of his life, Yvonne.

Russell was born on January 6,1928, in Hawley, Texas to William Thomas Davis and Lena Mae (Maserang) Davis. As a young man growing up on a farm in the shinery, he learned the value of hard work and family. At age 18, Russell enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in the post-World War II Landing Support Troops. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he began a career in the oilfield. Russell retired from Quail Well Service in 1992.

On June 1, 1964, he married Yvonne Tally White (at the bequest and much plotting by his 8 year-old, soon-to-be stepdaughter). They raised 1 daughter and 2 sons.

Russell enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After marrying Yvonne, he gained a passion for sports, especially Yvonne's beloved Dallas Cowboys. He loved to fish, eat good food like cookies and key lime pie, share stories with oilfield buddies over coffee, and to play with nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was most known as a man of few words and a quiet, gentle nature. However, his unexpected quick wit and mischievous nature provided lots of laughter for those around him. We will truly miss the man known as Russell, Dad, Grandad, Gran-gwun, Uncle Russell, The Muscle, Russ.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Lena Mae; 2 brothers, William Davis and James Davis; his wife, Yvonne, and his step-son, Bill White. He is survived by his sisters Nita Borders (of Macon, Georgia) and Jan Jinkins (of Snyder); step-daughter, Velma Barker and husband Richard Barker (of Abilene); son, Reid Davis and wife Patti Davis (of Abilene); grandchildren, Michael Brock and wife Rachel (of Elm Valley), Gracie Davis, Jake Davis (of Abilene); great grandchild, Ryan Brock (of Abilene); several cousins, nieces, nephews and a very spoiled granddog, Laney.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28th at Beltway Park Church Chapel, 4009 Beltway South, Abilene, Texas at 4:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to share stories, memories, and special moments spent with Russell. The family has designated Meals on Wheels Abilene (or ) for memorial contributions. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now