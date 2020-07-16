Russell Walker Jones, Jr.
Abilene - Russell Walker Jones, Jr., age 73, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Friends may call on Sunday, July 19 from 5pm to 7pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street, Abilene. Graveside services will be held, 10am Monday, July 20 at Dudley Cemetery with Rev. Clyde Kieschnick officiating. Pallbearers will be James Cannon, Harold Boyce, James Burleson, Joey Cummings, David Booth and Garrison Jones.Russell was born on February 7th, 1947 in Baird, Texas to Geraldine and Russell Jones and attended Eula High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, enlisting in 1966 and serving for 4 years mostly in Atsugi, Japan. Upon returning from Japan he resided in Dudley until his death. Russell married Patsy Burleson on May 13, 1967 and they were together for 19 years before her passing in 1986. On July 3, 1987 he married Ru Burleson and they were together until his passing.Russell was self-employed as a mechanic and enjoyed farming, fishing and teaching his 2 grandsons about cars, fishing and life.He was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Russell, Sr.; wife, Patsy; son, Anthony and brother, Jerry Jones.Russell is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ru Jones; daughter, Brandee Hart; grandsons, Hayden Walker Hart and Gavin Edward Hart; brother Donald Jones and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Sandra Jones and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com
