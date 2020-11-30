Ruth Ann Dickenson
Stamford - Ruth Ann Dickenson was born on August 3, 1947 to Guy and Donna (Gibson) Harris in Aspermont, TX. On Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the age of 73, Ruth departed this earth to follow her Savior.
Ruth Ann began her formal education in Aspermont, TX before moving to Stamford, TX where she graduated from Stamford High School in 1965. After graduation she entered the LVN program at the Stamford Memorial Hospital, becoming a licensed nurse in 1966. Ruth worked as a nurse for 47 years, retiring in 2013.
On February 25, 1963 Ruth Ann married the love of her life Robert Henry Dickenson at Trinity Baptist Church in Stamford, TX. To this union of 57 years three children were born, Robbi, Russell and Ricky.
Ruth Ann spent her life on earth as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who had a true servant's heart. Her passion in life was to be a nurse and caregiver to both patients and family. Her loving kindness was reflected in her church where she served as a faithful member of the Wylie Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir, worked as a volunteer, and truly loved the Lord. Ruth Ann was an excellent cook and enjoyed time spent with her family and helping others.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her husband Robert Henry Dickenson on February 22, 2020, a son Ricky Dickenson in 1975 and her parents.
She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter and son-in-law, Robbi and Mike Harris of Breckenridge, TX; son, Russell Scott Dickenson of Abilene, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Richie and Monte Neighbors of Abilene, TX; granddaughter, McKenzie Harris of College Station, TX; niece and nephew-in-law, Randa and Tony Tucker of Abilene, TX; nephew, Ryan Slapak of Abilene, TX; and numerous friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Stamford, TX with Pastor Rick Grant officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home (807 Columbia) Stamford, TX.
Memorials may be made in Ruth Ann's memory to West Texas Rehab Center, 4601 Hartford St., Abilene, TX 79605, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine St., Abilene, TX 79601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com
.