Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann Whaley


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Ann Whaley Obituary
Ruth Ann Whaley

Abilene - Ruth Ann Whaley,74, of Columbus Ohio, passed away March 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Ruth was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 27, 1944 to Edwin and Ruth Naomi Whaley. She attended East High School in Columbus. Ruth married Virlent Marion Whaley on November 10, 1944. She raised their four children and two grandchildren. Ruth dedicated her life to her family.

Ruth was laid to rest March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by both her parents, five siblings, and her husband.

She is survived by her children Virlent Eugene, and his wife Darlene, Ruth Ann, David Gerald, and his wife Eydie, and Deborah Lynn; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one on the way. Services were under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Condolences may be submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now