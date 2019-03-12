|
|
Ruth Ann Whaley
Abilene - Ruth Ann Whaley,74, of Columbus Ohio, passed away March 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Ruth was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 27, 1944 to Edwin and Ruth Naomi Whaley. She attended East High School in Columbus. Ruth married Virlent Marion Whaley on November 10, 1944. She raised their four children and two grandchildren. Ruth dedicated her life to her family.
Ruth was laid to rest March 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by both her parents, five siblings, and her husband.
She is survived by her children Virlent Eugene, and his wife Darlene, Ruth Ann, David Gerald, and his wife Eydie, and Deborah Lynn; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one on the way. Services were under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Condolences may be submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 12, 2019