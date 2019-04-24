|
|
Ruth Blackburn
Abilene - Ruth Blackburn, 90, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26th at Elmdale Baptist Church. Pastor Mike Patrick will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Born in Stanton, Texas on April 7, 1929, Ruth was the daughter of the late Chloe (Cox) and Fay Brooks. She was a graduate of Abilene High School, and in Abilene on August 6, 1948, married W. H. Blackburn, Jr. She and her husband owned and operated Blackburn Service Station in Elmdale for many years. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1986.
Ruth was a member of Elmdale Baptist Church where she taught in Sunday school. She was also a homeroom mother for her children in school, as well as a leader and volunteer in 4-H. She also organized annual family reunions for many years.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by four brothers, Jesse, Stephen, Donald and Reid Brooks, and three sisters, Gussie Plummer, Marie Luttrell and Byrnice Fuller.
Survivors include her son, W.H. Blackburn, III and his wife Teresa of Elmdale; one brother, Wayne Brooks of Pampa; three grandchildren, Ramey Burke and wife Christy of McKinney, TX, and Robin Buckner and husband Micah and Todd Blackburn, all of Abilene; four great-grandchildren, Lilly Burke, Charlie Buckner, Austin Buckner and Memphis Buckner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ramey Burke, Todd Blackburn, Micah Buckner, Pat Fuller, Jerry Drummond and Ralph Landers.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care and Hilda and Sepiano Escobedo for all their help and care given to Ruth.
Memorials may be made in Ruth's honor to Elmdale Baptist Church,233 Elmdale Road South, Abilene, Texas 79602.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019