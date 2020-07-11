Ruth Dollerhide Francis Garrett



Granbury - Ruth Dollerhide Francis Garrett passed away on July 9, 2020. Graveside service: 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020, Elmwood Memorial Park, Abilene, Lie in State: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.



She was born to Charles and Mable Dollerhide in Alhambra, California on August 16, 1926. After the death of her mother and ill health of her father she was adopted when four years old by her uncle and aunt, Charles Murphy and Will Francis of Stamford, Texas.



Ruth attended Stephens College in Missouri and graduated from the University of Texas in 1946. Following graduation, she taught private speech lessons in Stamford.



She married Roger Q. Garrett, Jr. on July 29, 1950 and lived in Stamford, Texas until moving to Abilene, Texas in 1958. Ruth was a long time member of First Central Presbyterian Church. She served as a deacon and as President of the Women of the Church. She spent many volunteer hours serving with Meals on Wheels and with the Presbyterian Medical Care Mission.



Ruth enjoyed being a member of the Abilene Woman's Club. In 2017 Ruth was awarded her 50 year membership pen in the P.E.O. Sisterhood. During her membership of Chapter CK of the P.E. 0. , she served three different terms as president. She was also a member of the Delta Gamma national women's sorority.



Upon moving to The Estates Retirement Community in Granbury, Texas, Ruth joined the local GV chapter of the P.E.O. and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Granbury. At the time of death, she was residing at Quail Park Retirement Center of Granbury. She was considered by all who knew her to be a very generous and giving person.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her adoptive parents, her half-brother and sister-in-law Holmes and Inez Dollerhide, her brother Joe Gilliland, and her husband.



Ruth is survived by her son Jim Garrett of Midland, daughter Jane and husband Mike Carter of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, son Tom and wife Laura Garrett of Granbury; sister-in-law Wilma Gilliland of McKinney; grandchildren Jennifer and husband Sammy Renteria, Katy Carter, Jeremiah and wife Katie Garrett, Jake and wife Kitsy Carter, April and husband Zach Bennett, and Amanda Garrett; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 nieces, 2 nephews, their spouses, children, and grandchildren.









