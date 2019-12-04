|
Ruth O'Shields
LAWN - LAWN: Stella Ruth O'Shields, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Oplin Cemetery, directed by Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home in Tuscola.
Ruth was born on July 10, 1934 in Denton Valley to Walter and Evlyn (Ford) Connel. She attended school in Denton Valley graduating as class valedictorian. She went to work the Abilene State School which she later retired from.
Ruth met Vaughn O'Shields at an O'Shields family gathering, they later married in 1953 in Lawn, they built a house down the road from the house that Vaughn grew up. When she was not working at the Abilene State School, she helped manage Vaughn along with their farm and ranch.
Ruth loved to cook, biscuits and cornbread, when the season was right, she would gather the grandkids for a Prickly Pear apple hunt for her famous Prickly Pear jelly. When she was not in the kitchen she loved to sew and watch old western movies. She was a simple woman who exceled as a homemaker after her retirement.
She is survived by her son Shannon O'Shields, sisters Beth Ham and Sheri Robbins and husband Kennth; four grandchildren, Sara McDaniel and husband Russell, David O'Shields and wife Leasha, Ransom O'Shields and Macon O'Shields; ten great grandchildren, Klynn, Garron, Hallie, Kason, Kynzi, Jayce, Brooklynn, Cassie, Kaylason, and Sophia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vaughn (dec 2015), parents, Walter and Evlyn, two sons Gary and Stacey O'Shields, and a great grandson Bronson.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019