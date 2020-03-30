|
|
Ruth Tudor
Abilene - Ruth Tudor, 86, of Abilene passed away on March 28, 2020.
At Ruth's request the immediate family will honor her life at a private graveside service at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories. A come and go viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM.
Ruth Tudor was born in Fritch, TX to the late Dib and Mary (Jameson) Compton on September 18, 1933. She graduated from Phillips High School and graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1955. Ruth taught school in Abilene for several years and also taught at a private Montessori School in Irving, TX. Ruth and her husband operated a CPA firm in Rockwall, TX for many years. When she retired she moved back to Abilene to be near her children and grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Dib and Mary; her husband Don Tudor; and her son, Jay Wicker.
Ruth is survived by her son, Brad Wicker and his wife Andi; one brother, Dib Compton and his wife Elva. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kimberly Copeland and husband Kevin, Bryce Wicker, Britlyn Wicker, Joseph Wicker, Chandon Wicker, Mark Wicker and Christopher Wicker.
To leave condolences for the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020