Sadie Garrett
Clyde - Sadie Elizabeth Garrett, 3 years old, of Clyde, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Cook Children's Hospital in Ft. Worth. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson, pastor of First Baptist Church in Clyde and Rev. John Hamilton, pastor of Holiday Hills Baptist Church in Abilene, officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Sadie was born November 24, 2015, in Weatherford, Texas, to Robert Garrett and Caitlin Errett Garrett. The family came to Clyde from Weatherford in 2018.
Sadie is survived by her parents, Robert and Caitlin Garrett of Clyde; three brothers, Joshua Garrett, Joseph Boyko and Justin Paul Stephens; two sisters, Gracie Garrett and Lillie Garrett; her grandparents, Deborah Whaley of Weatherford and Michael Errett of Tyler; her great-grandmother, Bernice Whaley of Denison; her great aunt, Tammy Huggins of Abilene and her aunt Thosha Garrett of Dallas; her uncle Randy Huggins of Abilene; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Travis Errett; her great-grandmother, Viola Errett; her aunt, Theresa Garrett; her grandpa, Johnny Garrett; and her great-grandma, Darse Hendrix.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019