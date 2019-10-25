Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Garrett Obituary
Sadie Garrett

Clyde - Sadie Elizabeth Garrett, 3 years old, of Clyde, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Cook Children's Hospital in Ft. Worth. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson, pastor of First Baptist Church in Clyde and Rev. John Hamilton, pastor of Holiday Hills Baptist Church in Abilene, officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sadie was born November 24, 2015, in Weatherford, Texas, to Robert Garrett and Caitlin Errett Garrett. The family came to Clyde from Weatherford in 2018.

Sadie is survived by her parents, Robert and Caitlin Garrett of Clyde; three brothers, Joshua Garrett, Joseph Boyko and Justin Paul Stephens; two sisters, Gracie Garrett and Lillie Garrett; her grandparents, Deborah Whaley of Weatherford and Michael Errett of Tyler; her great-grandmother, Bernice Whaley of Denison; her great aunt, Tammy Huggins of Abilene and her aunt Thosha Garrett of Dallas; her uncle Randy Huggins of Abilene; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her uncle, Travis Errett; her great-grandmother, Viola Errett; her aunt, Theresa Garrett; her grandpa, Johnny Garrett; and her great-grandma, Darse Hendrix.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now