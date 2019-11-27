|
|
Sage Yerger
Abilene - Sage Yerger passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born August 31, 1982 to Larry and Lynn Ann Yerger in Abilene, TX. He went to school at Eula and Wylie, and he graduated from McMurry University with a degree in Art. Sage taught Art in Albany, TX and Las Vegas, NV. His greatest loves were being with his family, teaching elementary school art, playing with his dogs, music, technology, and shopping. He was bubbly, creative, saw the beauty in everyone, was the life of the party, and had the best laugh. Sage was a great friend, supportive, and always up for an adventure.
He is survived by Momma and Daddy, brother Kody (Chelsea), nephew Dylan, nieces Madelyn and Lillian, dogs Cooper, Bro, and Soda.
A private family graveside service will be Friday at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019