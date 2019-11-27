Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Elmwood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Sage Yerger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sage Yerger


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sage Yerger Obituary
Sage Yerger

Abilene - Sage Yerger passed away on November 26, 2019. He was born August 31, 1982 to Larry and Lynn Ann Yerger in Abilene, TX. He went to school at Eula and Wylie, and he graduated from McMurry University with a degree in Art. Sage taught Art in Albany, TX and Las Vegas, NV. His greatest loves were being with his family, teaching elementary school art, playing with his dogs, music, technology, and shopping. He was bubbly, creative, saw the beauty in everyone, was the life of the party, and had the best laugh. Sage was a great friend, supportive, and always up for an adventure.

He is survived by Momma and Daddy, brother Kody (Chelsea), nephew Dylan, nieces Madelyn and Lillian, dogs Cooper, Bro, and Soda.

A private family graveside service will be Friday at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sage's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -