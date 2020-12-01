We are so sad to learn of Sally's passing and we want to let her family know they are in our thoughts, prayers and memories. Sally and Jerry began kindergarten together in San Benito and continued schooling throughout their elementary, junior high and high school years. They started college together at Abilene Christian. Sally loved the Lord and her life was a testament of faithfulness to Him. We find joy in the fact that she is happily in the arms of Jesus. We send our love to her family.

Jerry and Randa Hollon

