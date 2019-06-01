Services
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
(940) 325-4422
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
302 West Hubbard Street
Mineral Wells, TX 76067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Bross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Marie Bross


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Marie Bross Obituary
Sally Marie Bross

Mineral Wells - Sally Marie Bross, 66, passed away May 28, 2019 in Mineral Wells. She was born September 3, 1952 in Abilene the daughter of Buford and Virginia Reid Jordan. She married Richard Bross in 1982 in Big Spring. She had lived in Mineral Wells for the past five years and in Abilene prior to that. She attended the Church of God services at Palo Pinto Nursing Center where she lived. She worked as a medication aid in nursing homes for several years. Services will be 2 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Chapel. Visitation is Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband: Richard Bross of Mineral Wells, brothers and sisters-in-law: Martin Jordan of Levelland, Robert and Carolyn Jordan of Abilene, Daniel and Janice Jordan of Graford, sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia and Garry Hawkins of Mineral Wells, Ouida and Danny Heath of Abilene, and Linda Plant of Columbus, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother: Lilly Jordan.

Condolences may be left at www.bcbfuneralhome.com.

Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now