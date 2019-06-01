|
Sally Marie Bross
Mineral Wells - Sally Marie Bross, 66, passed away May 28, 2019 in Mineral Wells. She was born September 3, 1952 in Abilene the daughter of Buford and Virginia Reid Jordan. She married Richard Bross in 1982 in Big Spring. She had lived in Mineral Wells for the past five years and in Abilene prior to that. She attended the Church of God services at Palo Pinto Nursing Center where she lived. She worked as a medication aid in nursing homes for several years. Services will be 2 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Chapel. Visitation is Friday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband: Richard Bross of Mineral Wells, brothers and sisters-in-law: Martin Jordan of Levelland, Robert and Carolyn Jordan of Abilene, Daniel and Janice Jordan of Graford, sisters and brothers-in-law: Patricia and Garry Hawkins of Mineral Wells, Ouida and Danny Heath of Abilene, and Linda Plant of Columbus, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother: Lilly Jordan.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 1, 2019