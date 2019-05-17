|
Sammy Doyal Tally
Abilene, TX - Sammy Tally, 76, of Hurst, TX, passed away May 15th due to complications arising from cancer.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Reverend Philip Rhodes, friend and senior pastor of First United Methodist Church Hurst, will officiate. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Sammy was born in Abilene and raised in Buffalo Gap by parents JL and Lucille Tally. He married Sandy Strole in 1963 and was one month shy of celebrating their 56th anniversary. Originally a banker in Fort Stockton, Sammy moved to Hamby, Texas to manage the Strollin S Ranch where he raised cattle and bred and trained racehorses. Their most lauded quarterhorse, Three Ohs, was winner of the All American Futurity and inducted into the Quarterhorse Racing Hall of fame. In 1987, Sammy and Sandy relocated to Ft. Worth where he began a career as a financial planner with a national brokerage firm, eventually becoming a top national planner and earning the Certified Financial Planner designation. In 1994, he founded BFT Financial Group with 2 partners. BFT continues to grow with offices in Texas, Nebraska, Arizona and Hong Kong. Sammy was well known for his generosity, love of family and friends, his Sunday school class, and literally anything sports. Above all, Sammy loved God.
Sammy is survived by his one and only love Sandy, daughter Suzanne Tally, son Stephen and wife Kelley Tally, granddaughter Kelsey and husband Lt. David Lopez, granddaughter Allie Plunk, and brother Kenny Tally
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Freddie Blackwell of Abilene, Dr. David Larsen of Colleyville, Steve Freeman of Copper Canyon, Jim Rhodes of Hurst, John Sivo of Salt Lake City, Tony Yount of Hurst and Todd Walden of Safford, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Mission Central, 704 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 17, 2019