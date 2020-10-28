Sammy J. Ortiz, Sr.



Rockwall - Sammy J. Ortiz, Sr., age 71, and long-time resident of Rockwall, TX, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born September 13, 1949, in Abilene, TX, to Louis P. Ortiz and Jennie (Jojola) Ortiz. He attended Abilene High School and graduated class of 1969. He worked at L3Harris as a Sr. Procurement Associate and loved all his coworkers. Sammy was a proud American and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather. Sammy loved the Lord and he attended Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. He was passionate about playing the trumpet and played for many years at New Life Baptist Church in Garland, TX. He was a positive, generous person, who loved to entertain people. His granddaughter Christine called him "Papa" and he would make the best lemon meringue pies for her. Sammy was an extremely organized man. He loved being outdoors, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be deeply missed by everyone who loved him dearly. Sammy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Adella Ortiz; daughter: Elizabeth Ortiz Butts and husband Jordan; son: Sammy J. Ortiz, Jr.; granddaughter: Christine Elise Butts; sister: Susan Carrasco and husband Ricky; brother: Rueben Ortiz; sister: Jennie Louis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved daughter: Ruth Marie; and his brother: Ronnie Ortiz. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing will be required for everyone attending.









