|
|
Sammy Lee Gonzales
Odessa - Sammy Lee Gonzales, 60, died peacefully March 12, 2019 at 8:45 pm after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Odessa, Texas. Sammy was born October 14, 1958 to Louis and Pauline Gonzales.
Sammy was survived by his father, Louis Gonzales, Brothers, Robert and Joe Gonzales, Grandchildren, Christopher Elias Jr, Cheyenne Lozano, Danika Elias, and Zander Elias. His great grandchild Catalina Nevaeh Lozano, Niece Kristy Gonzales, April Gonzales. Nephew Robert Gonzales Jr., Matthew Gonzales, great Nephews, Jagger Jace Gonzales, Jacob Anthony Garcia. And great Niece Kelsey Renee Cardenas. Close cousins were Deacon Eddie Gonzalez, Ronnie Medrano. Uncles, Ramon Medrano, Tony Gonzalez, Aunts, Ruth Gonzalez, Janie Moreno, Susie Martinez.
Sammy was preceded in death by his mother Apolonia (Pauline) Medrano Gonzales, Son Christopher Lee Elias, Grandfather Elogio Gonzales, Grandmother Ascension Gonzales, Aunts Camila Lopez, Hilaria Almanza, Tive Lopez, Uncles, Paul Gonzales, Marcos Medrano, Ben Medrano, Cayetano Medrano.
After high school Sammy moved to Abilene, TX, Eula, TX and spent his final years in Odessa, TX. Growing up, Sammy worked with his father in maintenance and janitorial in Stamford. Then he moved to Abilene where he was employed as a diesel mechanic for most of his life and then retired from Lowes Home Improvement Store in Abilene.
Sammy's passions in life were the love of his eight-acre property in Eula, TX where he lived several years with his two dogs Buddy and Lady. He also had a passion for his personal cars. He restored a 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS,1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and 1976 Chevrolet El Camino SS. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, traveling abroad. Jamaica was his favorite destination. He enjoyed Mexican food, movies and Country and Western dancing. Close and lifelong friends include Bobby Lopez Frank Elias, John Lopez, Stanley "Condor" Ender and Tammy Holbrooks Baker.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Tankersley Funeral Home in Stamford, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to House of God Church in Stamford. Sammy's wishes were cremation and Memorial service.
Memorial followed by Wake (reception) to be held Monday, March 25th, 11am at House of God Church, in Stamford, Tx
The family wishes to give special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Sienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Star Hospice in Odessa, Tx for all their compassionate care and comfort.
Online condolences may be made and viewed at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019