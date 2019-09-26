|
|
Sammy Sikes
Breckenridge - Sammy Ray Sikes, 56, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed from this Earthly life on September 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
Sam was born August 14, 1963 to D.C. "Button" and Fran Lamb Sikes in Breckenridge, Texas. He graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1981. Sam married Sonia Clark on August 12, 1992 in Abilene, Texas, and together, they raised their children, Derek and Katie, on the family ranch known as "The Long" in the Eolian Community. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher with a heart for all animals. One of his greatest sources of pride was sharing his love of horses through his involvement in Katie's cutting horse competitions. Sam successfully managed the Bar D farm and ranch holdings in Stephens County until his death.
Sam is survived by his wife, Sonia of Breckenridge; son, Derek Hayes and his daughter, Sophie of Denton; daughter, Katie Ryan and husband Tyler of Abilene; parents, D.C. "Button" and Fran Sikes of Breckenridge; sister, Karen Holland and husband Melvin of Moran; niece, Harli Holland of Moran; his best friend, John Hill, and a host of loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Ferrol Booth Sikes; maternal grandparents, Loyd and Dorothy Ray Lamb; & numerous aunts and uncles. He is also preceded in death by his friend and father-in-law, Leonard Clark, whom he affectionately referred to as "Chief".
A graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery in Eolian on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Michael Roach will be officiating. Visitation will be held at Morehart Mortuary in Breckenridge on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 PM.
Memorial donations can be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Association/InterBank Breckenridge, or the Stephens County Humane Society.
Sam always had a ready smile, a twinkle in his eye and a hand up for any friend or animal in need. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 26, 2019