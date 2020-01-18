|
Samuel (Sam) D Simmons
Moran - Samuel (Sam) D Simmons, 80, of Moran, passed from this world on January 11, 2020, in Abilene, Texas. Memorial Service for Samuel D Simmons. January 25, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Moran Community Center. Family Burial at Dennis Cemetery following the reception. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas.
God looked down on His planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker," so He created a FARMER…. -Paul Harvey
Sam was born at home on August 16, 1939 in Harpersville, Texas to George P. and Effie Simmons. He grew up helping his dad pumping oil wells. He enjoyed raising and showing pigs for FFA. He won Grand Champion with his Barrow in 1951. He graduated from Moran High School in 1957 and went to work in the oil field. He married the love of his life, Brenda, on May 25,
They moved to Lovington, NM, where he worked for International Harvester for three and half years as a mechanic and three and half years as a farmer and mechanic for George Bradford. They moved back to Moran in 1967 where he went to work for the Moran County Commissioner for 3 years. He then went into farming and ranching on his own. He also pumped oil wells, drove dozers, and was the best mechanic in the area. He could fix or make anything run.
His passion was farming, ranching and antique tractors. They bought their farm between Moran and Putnam in 1971 where he spent the rest of his life. He loved to drive and go fast. He loved to drive trucks, tractors, dozers, combines, and anything else that would run. He was known to have drag raced with Thomas Holland on many occasions.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, George P. & Effie Simmons, and his older sister, Edith Farrell.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Brenda Simmons of Moran; three daughters, Cynthia Gilmore and husband Garry of Moran, Janet O'Dell and husband Dennis of Tuscola, and Stacey Jobe of Clyde; One sister, Margaret Brown and husband Doug of Mineral Wells; Five grandchildren, Kyle Gilmore and wife Brandi of West Monroe, LA, Kody Gilmore and wife Lyndee of Zephyr, Renée Lytle and husband Matt of Abilene, Clay O'Dell of Tuscola, and Tyler Jobe of Clyde. One great granddaughter Kinsley Gilmore of Zephyr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or to Dennis Cemetery Association, c/o First Financial Bank.
The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to his Doctor and friend Dr. Will Shudde, and to Sandi Beard and the staff of The Oaks at Radford Hills for spoiling him with ice cream, Dr Peppers and helping us through this difficult time. Also, a special Thank You to the wonderful staff of Hendrick Hospice Care.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020