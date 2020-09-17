1/
Samuel Dirk Seay
Samuel Dirk Seay

Abilene, TX - Samuel DirkSeayAbileneTXSamuel Dirk Seay, 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3PM at Alameda Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland, on Friday evening from 6-8PM.

Dirk was born on February 21, 1957 in Abilene, TX to Samuel M. and Mary June (White) Seay. He graduated from Cooper High School and Texas A&M University with a degree in building construction. Mr. Seay was an Eagle Scout, and was self-employed in the construction business.

Survivors include his father, Sam Seay; brother, Duke Seay; and a sister, Sheila Richeson, and husband, David.

He was preceded in death by his mother.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME - EASTLAND
411 S. Mulberry St.
Eastland, TX 76448
2546292611
