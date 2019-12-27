|
|
Samuel Houston Davis
Abilene - Samuel Houston Davis, 82, of Abilene, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. He was born to Irwin Davis and Alice Hurtt Davis on April 18, 1937, in Sunbright, TN.
There will be a rosary 6 pm, Wednesday, January 1, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral Services will be 9:30 am, Thursday, January 2, also at the funeral home, with burial following at 11 am at Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Following the burial will be a reception at noon, at the , 1049 Veterans Drive, Abilene, Texas 79605.
Sam has been in Abilene since 1980, having came from California. He served in the United States Air Force in Korea and Vietnam as a Chief MSGT until his retirement from the U.S.A.F., and then went on to work at, and eventually retire from, The Abilene State Supportive Living Center. He married Shirley Marie Daniels, and they were members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Abilene. Sam was also a member of the . He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family. He loved all of his children and grandchildren.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Alice Davis; siblings, Frank Davis, Irving Davis, and Helen Hagen; and step-son, Scott Cronk.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Davis of Abilene; son, Sam Davis Jr. of California; step-son, Wayne Cronk and wife Michelle of New York; step-son, Dale Cronk and wife Mary of Buffalo Gap; daughters, Maryalice Khan, Rebecca Davis, and Sharon Davis, all of California; step-daughter, Annette Wilkins and husband JD of Abilene; stepdaughter, Janet Flhur and husband Tim of Abilene, step-daughter, Linda Parker and husband Kevin of Abilene, and one sister, Vivian Cooper and husband Bill of Florida.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019