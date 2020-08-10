Sandra Jean Montgomery
Eastland - Sandra Jean Montgomery, beloved Wife and mother with a servant's heart, finished her earthly journey on Monday, August 10, 2020 and is now resting in peace and comfort of God with a new body. Her last ten years were spent in a battle with dementia that finally called for special care at the Woodlands Care Center in Eastland, where she lived with love and comfort from caregivers for the final four years.
Sandra was born to Harold D. and Vashti Elaine Hilton McColum on September 4, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas. The oldest of four children, she was blessed to share the Christian love and guidance of devoted parents as her father served as a gospel preacher with a great Christian woman by his side. Roots of the family were firmly planted in southwestern Oklahoma, where both learned to love the land and work the fields. They attended Oklahoma A&M, where their love grew, and they soon married and began his ministry days in Illinois. Returning to Texas and soon to Colorado, Sandra learned to work with her father on the farm and dairy, and sew and cook with her beloved mother.
After graduating from high school at Dimmitt, Texas in 1962, her life transitioned to Abilene Christian College where her Uncle Bill and wife Alva Jean Hilton embraced her heart. Many times, the Hilton's and McColum's had gathered at the Oklahoma farms to work and share their lives, and Sandra, as a young teenager, later came to Abilene in the summer to help in caring for a sick grandmother. Perhaps this was where that endless desire to serve others with that cheerful voice and that bright smile began to mature.
She is survived by her Husband of 57 years, Gary, who now lives in Eastland and preaches for the Gorman Congregation, who have been his support and family during these days. Also surviving are sisters, Linda Ann Madden of Bedford and Karen Kay Nichols of Lubbock, and a brother, Anthony O. McColum of Abilene. And that beloved aunt, Alva Jean Hilton of Abilene.
In her freshman year at ACC, she was a popular gal who never met a stranger and made so many friends. In an early morning Bible class, she caught the eye of a boy who had transferred to ACC for Bible training and study, Gary Montgomery. The wings of love and Christian faith soon brought their lives together and they were married on August 2, 1963 at the old 16th and Vine congregation in Abilene. He had accepted a job with an Insurance Company in Dallas that summer and they began life and living in Irving, Texas, where they served and taught home Bible studies and led a group of teens for a couple of years. But the call of serving and preaching was in Gary's heart and they began full time ministry in 1965 that would continue for 53 years before their retirement to a small farm in Callahan County.
Four wonderful and successful children continue the legacy that Gary and Sandra built together. Mike Montgomery and wife Kay live here in Eastland where he is an Assistant Manager with Colt Midstream and Kay has been a beauty shop operator for many years, and where his parents served with this church here in the 1980's and 90's. Daughter, Angela Smith and husband Charles live in Georgetown and are retired after she taught in the school system for years and Charles became a major leader in Texas government. Philip Montgomery and wife Ashli live in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he is the head football coach at the University of Tulsa and has enjoyed a stellar career in college football and wife Ashli is a talented writer and speaker. Son, Tim and wife Stacie live in central Texas and are both teachers for the Valley Mills ISD where he is a beloved coach and mentor. Eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and her sister soon to be born bless the family. These grands have blessed their lives, and many of them now are blessed with great careers and families.
During those years of marriage and service, Sandra was ever by Gary's side and was a shining example in the congregations and communities where they lived. In many of those towns, Sandra was popular as a substitute teacher and coach. Always at the door with Gary when services concluded and ever ready to serve. Together, they traveled in many states and led teens on VBS and Gospel Meetings trips for 29 different years and also served in Christian summer camps. After retirement, a great mission leader and teacher at ACU, Cleddy Varner, recruited them and spring mission trips to Zambia were shared for three years where she spent days loving the beautiful children and helping to feed the staff who gathered for classes. Summer RV trips to New Mexico and bus tours to many sites were shared. Together, she and Gary served in many places where her blue eyes and bright smile blessed the lives of many people.
As the illness with Alzheimer's disease progressed, the time came for special care and Gary and Sandra moved back to Eastland where son Mike and wife Kay have daily been there with love and devotion. Special thanks to all here today who have given so much love and support during this time. And a special word of love and gratitude to Dr. Sandra Hazelip for her professional care and personal friendship.
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Daugherty St. Church of Christ in Eastland. After the service is concluded, a private graveside for the family will be shared at the Eastland Cemetery. If you desire to make a memorial donation in Sandra's memory, the family suggests you send them to the Zambia Missions, PO Box 3393, Abilene, Texas. For online donations, use WWW.zambiamission.org
Online condolences for the family may be left at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com
