Sandra Jeanne JohnsonAbilene - Sandra Jeanne Johnson, age 77, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her home in Abilene.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (3325 N 12th St. in Abilene). Burial will follow in Tye Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 PM on Tuesday, October 27 at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South.Sandra was born on January 9, 1943 in Abilene to Earl and Myrtle (Ussery) Schoonover. She was a graduate of Abilene High School, class of 1961, and a graduate of Abilene College of Cosmetology. She married Charles Robert "Bob" Johnson in 1961 and in 1963 gave birth to their son, Craig.Sandra was a housewife for most of her life. She and Bob were owners of a hair salon for several years. She and Bob were also members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Abilene.Sandra was a loving mother, wife and friend to all who knew her and she will be gravely missed in this world.She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Johnson, her parents, Earl and Myrtle Schoonover, and sister and brother-in-law, Bette Louise Oler and husband Maurice "Bud" Oler.She is survived by her son, Craig Johnson of Abilene; brother, Peter Jennings and wife Tera of Grand Prairie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.Flowers may be sent to Elliott Hamil Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.