Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Lamb


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra K. Lamb Obituary
Sandra K. Lamb

Abilene - Sandra K. Lamb of Abilene passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 68. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Viola Withem. Sandra was born on June 5, 1950 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1968. After high school, she graduated from Nettleton Business College in Omaha, Nebraska. She worked as an accountant for many years. She loved reading, watching movies, and spending time with her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Wendy Perez and husband Louis of Waco, Texas, and Kimberly Twiner and husband Ben of Riesel, Texas; a sister, Doris Louise Brogan of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren: Chase Twiner, Zachary Twiner, Mariah Twiner, Lesley Twiner, and Lacey Timms; and three great-grandchildren: Christifer Hurley, Jase Gibson, and Jory Gibson.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.

Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now