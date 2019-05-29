Sandra K. Lamb



Abilene - Sandra K. Lamb of Abilene passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 68. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Viola Withem. Sandra was born on June 5, 1950 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in 1968. After high school, she graduated from Nettleton Business College in Omaha, Nebraska. She worked as an accountant for many years. She loved reading, watching movies, and spending time with her family.



She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Wendy Perez and husband Louis of Waco, Texas, and Kimberly Twiner and husband Ben of Riesel, Texas; a sister, Doris Louise Brogan of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren: Chase Twiner, Zachary Twiner, Mariah Twiner, Lesley Twiner, and Lacey Timms; and three great-grandchildren: Christifer Hurley, Jase Gibson, and Jory Gibson.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange Street.



