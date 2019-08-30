|
Sandra "Sandi" Kirkpatrick
Abilene - Born during a winter snowstorm, Sandi came into this world at her grandparents' farmhouse in Sedwick, TX on January 2, 1947, the daughter of Michael and Dorothy (Strickland) Conlin. She went to Heaven on August 28, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, from 5 pm to 7pm. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be at 11am Saturday, August 31, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Clay Jacobs officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, September 3, at 2pm in the Abilene Municipal Cemetery.
She met the love of her life, Doug, February 29, 1964, on a blind date. It was a Saturday evening and the night before, her blind date had accidentally spilled soda on her at the Queen theatre. Doug and Sandra were married at Highland Church of Christ (chapel) on December 28, 1965. To the union, one child was born, Kimberly Louise (Kim) on her father's birthday in 1967.
Sandi grew up in the Baptist church and enjoyed the GA groups. She was a member of the Church of Christ after she married Doug.
Sandi graduated from Abilene Cooper in 1965. She worked at KTXS, the Cotton classing office and the State School prior to attending Mary Meek School of Nursing where she graduated in 1978. She worked at the State School Infirmary from graduation until 1984 when she went to work at Humana/Abilene Regional Medical Center. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Applied Studies in 1997 from Abilene Christian University. Starting in 2001, she worked at Hendrick Hospital for several years before suffering a massive stroke in 2007 which ended her nursing career. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling with Doug prior to her stroke and working.
Sandi is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, Doug Kirkpatrick; a daughter and son in law, Kim and Chris Lightfoot; grandson, Jackson Shoultz and his fiancé Cori Pedroncelli; her mother, Dorothy Conlin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandi is also survived by Rosa Garcia, who lovingly helped care for her and has become part of the family.
Sandi was preceded in death by her father, Michael Conlin; sister, Susan; grandparents; and in-laws, JNS and Ora Kirkpatrick.
Sandi's family would like to thank Rosa Garcia for her years of care she gave to Sandi, Candy our outpatient hospice nurse and the entire caring staff of Hendrick Hospice. The family would also like to thank all those that have visited, called and texted words of comfort and prayer.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Christian Service Center or Hendrick Hospice or West Texas Rehab Center or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019