Sandra "Cheryl" Paul
Fort Worth, TX
Sandra "Cheryl" Paul, 73, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorial Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel.
Cheryl was born Aug. 8, 1945, to Valeria and James Blanton, the youngest of their five children. After graduating from Chico High School in 1963, she began working as a bookkeeper, and would continue until her retirement. She enjoyed spending her free time gardening and cooking with friends and family.
Cheryl was previously married to David Walker of Quinlan, Texas, and was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paul; her parents; and siblings.
Survivors: Son, Christian Walker of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Jaime McGallian of Abilene; stepson, Jonathon Paul of Big Spring; her beloved nephew, Dr. Mark Parker of Dallas; brother-in-law, Ernest "Smoky" Lacroix; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019