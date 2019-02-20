Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra "Cheryl" Paul


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra "Cheryl" Paul Obituary
Sandra "Cheryl" Paul

Fort Worth, TX

Sandra "Cheryl" Paul, 73, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Memorial Service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel.

Cheryl was born Aug. 8, 1945, to Valeria and James Blanton, the youngest of their five children. After graduating from Chico High School in 1963, she began working as a bookkeeper, and would continue until her retirement. She enjoyed spending her free time gardening and cooking with friends and family.

Cheryl was previously married to David Walker of Quinlan, Texas, and was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Paul; her parents; and siblings.

Survivors: Son, Christian Walker of Fort Worth; stepdaughter, Jaime McGallian of Abilene; stepson, Jonathon Paul of Big Spring; her beloved nephew, Dr. Mark Parker of Dallas; brother-in-law, Ernest "Smoky" Lacroix; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.