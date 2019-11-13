|
Sandra Smith
Abilene - Sandra Jean Smith, 68, of Abilene, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 11, 2019. A visitation with the family will be on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Sandra was born in Decatur, Texas on April 7, 1951 to Ollie Kingsley and Mattye Mary Sisk. Sandra was a retired schoolteacher, putting in 37 years in the education of children, and she taught in AISD since 1999.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sue Lymberopoulos. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Gary Smith of Abilene; sons Matt Shults of Forestburg and Coy Allen Smith of Abilene; daughter Randi Minjauw of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Rory and Adeline Shults of El Paso , Shelby Jones of Oklahoma City, Kaicyn and Kyler Smith, Deagan and Analyn Jackson; great-grandchildren Teagan, Byron and Tinley Jones; brother Bill Sisk and sisters Linda Schroeder and Kaye Hardy.
Donations may be made in Sandra's name to Loving Care Ministries, 233 Fannin Street #A, Abilene, Texas 79603.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019