Sandra Sue Reynolds
Sandra Sue Reynolds

Sandra Sue Reynolds, 62, of Haskell, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Saturday, July 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Sister Terri Amos officiating. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.

Sandra was born March 26, 1958, in Albany, Texas, the daughter of the late Tommy B. and Elizabeth Ann Lewis Watson. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of Time-Out Beverages for 10 years. Sandra has also worked at Dollar General, Subway and various places in Haskell. Sandra was a welder for 14 years. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, playing yahtzee, skip-bo and enjoyed dice games and spoiling her grandkids. Sandra also liked the game show network. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Sandra was well known throughout the community and love by many.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Gladys Watson of Breckenridge, TX; parents, granddaughter, Angel Watson; sister, Elizabeth Ann Johnston and brother-in-law, James "Jim" Johnston; aunt, Betty Watson and uncle, John Watson, Jr., both of Haskell, TX.

Sandra is survived by daughters, Debra Marin of Midland, TX; Casandra Payne and husband Joseph of Haskell, TX; Amanda Reynolds of Haskell, TX; grandchildren, Bradley Marin and fiancé Shantel; Michael Marin, all of Midland, TX, Nevaeh Guerrero; Lailah Guerrero; Cadence Payne; Gunnar Payne; Tristen Payne; furbaby, Jasper all of Haskell, TX; great grandchildren, Violet Marin; Hazel Marin both of Midland, TX; brother, Tommy "Tom Cat" Watson and wife Lisa of Boerne, TX; nieces and nephews, Jimmy Johnston, Jamie Womack, Ashley Christian, John Ross Watson and many friends she considered family.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral Home
2 Avenue D
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 863 4620
