Carrollton - Sandra Sue Schwedler, 79, of Carrollton, TX, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene, TX. Her wishes were cremation. A private service and interment will be held at the Sparkman-Hillcrest Cemetery in Dallas, TX at a later date. She was born February 15, 1940 in Dallas, TX to Gus and Lillie (Sweet) Schwedler. She was a lifelong resident of Dallas graduating from Highland Park High School. Sandra then attended and graduated from Texas Woman's University in Denton, TX. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Parkland Hospital and Carter Blood Care in Dallas several years before retiring. She was a lifelong Methodist. She was preceded in death by here parents, a sister Sherry Schwedler and a brother Bill Schwedler. Sandra is survived by cousins; Walter Sweet, Betty Sweet Cole, and Cecil Lewis Smith & wife Verla, all of Blackwell, TX, Patsy Sweet Bany of Raleigh, NC, Mike Sweet and Gary Sweet both of Stuart, FL, Terri Sweet of Corpus Christi, TX and Stephen Sweet of Lueders, TX. All arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019