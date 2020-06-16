Sandra Terrell



Buffalo Gap - Sandra Terrell, 81, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2020 at Abilene Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. The cause of death was acute pneumonia. She was born in Hobbs, New Mexico to Gordon and Olena Smalley. In her early childhood her family moved around Texas, due to her father's work as a pipeliner. Her family settled in Seguin for her high school years, before moving to Abilene where she attended Abilene Christian University for two years. In her early twenties she was working as a receptionist at Treanor Equipment in Abilene where she met her future husband, James Terrell. They were married in 1961 and moved around Texas during the early to mid-1960s for Jim's work until Jim decided to go back to college and finish his music education degree. During this time her three children, Tracy, Tim, and Melissa were born. After Jim finished his degree in 1971, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska where Jim worked as a high school band director and Sandy was a secretary for the Anchorage School District. They returned to Abilene in 1992 after Jim retired and moved to Buffalo Gap in 2004. Sandy continued to work in Texas and worked as a secretary for the Texas Department of Corrections, among other things, before fully retiring over a decade ago. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Jim, her children Tracy and husband Jim, Tim and wife Tanna, Melissa and husband Ken, grandson Blake Adham and wife Briana, granddaughter Bailey Ibarguen and husband Josu, step-grandchildren Weldon Johnson, Nina Windgatter, Alexander Johnson, and Thaddeus Johnson, great-grandchildren Bode Adham, Easton Ibarguen, and Weston Ibarguen, her sister Lana Miles, numerous friends in Anchorage and Abilene, and her beloved dog "Peaches" and cats "Kitty Boy" and "Bubba Grey." She was a good wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. As her children noted, "having a good mom is like winning life's lottery, and we clearly did." At her request she was cremated, with memorial services planned later in both Abilene and Anchorage.









