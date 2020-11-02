Sara Devanney Miller



On Thursday September 17, 2020, Sara Devanney Miller peacefully passed away in Round Rock, TX at the age of 78. Sara was born in Oklahoma City, OK on July 27, 1942. She spent her childhood in Rochester, MN, Knoxville, TN, Memphis, TN, Shamrock, TX and Amarillo, TX where she graduated from Amarillo High School in 1960.



Following high school, Sara studied for a year at West Texas State College in Canyon, TX before attending St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, OK. Upon her graduation from St. Anthony's in 1964, Sara joined the Dominican Sisters and moved to Brawley, CA to provide nursing care to elderly nuns. After a year in Brawley, she moved to Grand Rapids, MI to work with the Dominican Sisters at Aquinas College. In around 1967, Sara left the Dominican Sisters at Aquinas and moved to Detroit to pursue additional nursing studies at Wayne State University. In 1969, while studying at Wayne State and running the dialysis unit at Detroit General Hospital, she met Thomas Harrop Miller, Jr., a medical student who would become her husband. The couple married just prior to Harrop's graduation from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 1971 and moved to Albany, NY where they lived for one year before returning to Detroit and starting a family. In 1976, the Millers moved to Killeen, TX where Harrop spent two years in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood. Sara finally settled with her family in Abilene in 1978 where she lived for the next 25 years. During her time living in Abilene, Sara volunteered with the Abilene Opera Association, St. Vincent de Paul and Holy Family Catholic Church, where she taught CCD. Sara and Harrop separated in 1997 and in 2003 Sara moved to Fort Worth, TX. In 2016, she relocated to Austin, TX where she lived for the rest of her life. Sara enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and music, particularly classical and opera, as well as spending time with her family whenever she could.



Sara was the loving and devoted mother of son Caleb S. Miller of Quincy, MA, daughter Katharine M. Mahler (Todd) of Austin, TX and the beloved grandmother of Harlan C. Mahler of Austin, TX. Sara was preceded in death by her mother Laura Hopkins Devanney and father Louis Raynor Devanney, M.D., both of Amarillo, TX. Sara is survived by her children, her brothers Thomas Devanney of Emmitt, ID and Louis Devanney of Westcliffe, CO, her sister Laura Anne Matthews of Richmond, VA and her former spouse T. Harrop Miller, M.D. of Abilene.









